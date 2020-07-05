Massachusetts Detective Is Fired Over Black Lives Matter Post
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Florissa Fuentes of the Springfield Police Department shared a photo on Instagram of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest holding a sign that her colleagues said was offensive.
A local banquet hall owner is speaking out after sharing a racist post on social media calling out the Black Lives Matter movement. Gary DeCarlo, the owner of DeCarlo‘s Banquet and Convention Center, says he’s not a racist after he shared a post criticizing Black Lives Matter. He says he made a...