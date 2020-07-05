|
Dominion, Duke abandon plans to build $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline, citing 'increasing legal uncertainty'
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The project's developers, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, announced the pipeline's cancellation on Sunday, citing "increasing legal uncertainty."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dominion Energy company
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds to energy portfolio, buys Dominion Energy gas lines in $9.7B dealDominion has more than 7 million energy customers across 20 states in the U.S. Berkshire Hathaway provides service to 12 million worldwide customers.
USATODAY.com
Spectacular implosion as Dominion Energy tower demolished in Virginia
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:07Published
Duke Energy company
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this