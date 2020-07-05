Dominion, Duke abandon plans to build $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline, citing 'increasing legal uncertainty'

Spectacular implosion as Dominion Energy tower demolished in Virginia



A 21-storey building in downtown Richmond, Virginia, was demolished in a spectacular implosion. The former Dominion Energy office tower came down in just 20 seconds. The tower, completed in 1978, had been vacant since last autumn when the company relocated its offices to a new building. Report by Avagninag.

