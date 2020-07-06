Global  

US Court Orders Dakota Access Pipeline To Be Shut Down For Environmental Review

Eurasia Review Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
US Court Orders Dakota Access Pipeline To Be Shut Down For Environmental ReviewA legal challenge has at least temporarily achieved what months of protests through a frigid North Dakota winter couldn’t pull off: shutting down a controversial oil pipeline that crosses key bodies of water in the region.

The 570,000 barrels-a-day Dakota Access Pipeline must be idled and drained within 30 days for an...
News video: Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down Pending Review

Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down Pending Review 00:35

 A federal judge on Monday sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. Katie Johnston reports.

