US Court Orders Dakota Access Pipeline To Be Shut Down For Environmental Review Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

A legal challenge has at least temporarily achieved what months of protests through a frigid North Dakota winter couldn’t pull off: shutting down a controversial oil pipeline that crosses key bodies of water in the region.



