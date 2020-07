Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday, effectively sending the case to a panel of judges on the U.S. […] 👓 View full article