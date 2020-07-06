Global  

Police Seek 2 White People Who Were Seen Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Mural

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
“I’m not so surprised that it happened,” said the mural’s organizer, Justin Gomez. “I’m surprised at how bold they chose to be.”
Video credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In Harlem

Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In Harlem 00:29

 Artists will spend the weekend putting the finishing touches on Harlem's Black Lives Matter street mural.

Couple Filmed Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Street Mural in Martinez

Couple Filmed Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Street Mural in Martinez

Police are investigating after a couple was filmed painting over a Black Lives Matter street mural in front of the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. Kenny Choi reports. (7-5-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published
Evanston Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced

Evanston Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced

On Friday, the Evanston Township High School boys’ basketball team painted a massive message of Black Lives Matter in yellow on the street outside their school. On Saturday, the team found streaks of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:06Published
Racial Diversity Works but Need to Address Systemic Racism, Comscore's Phillips

Racial Diversity Works but Need to Address Systemic Racism, Comscore’s Phillips

For this young Black woman, the road to a prominent post as product manager at Comscore, started with a pivotal diversity fellowship at ABC TV during her college years.   But is wasn't easy:  She..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:40Published

Related news from verified sources

A white man, woman vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, called racism 'a leftist lie,' California police say

 Police are looking for two white people who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez, California, on the Fourth of July.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2MashableWorldNews

Thousands rally at Black Lives Matter protests in Australia

 SYDNEY (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Black Lives Matter protests across Australia over the weekend to call for racial equality and highlight deaths...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS 2MashableWorldNewsBelfast TelegraphCBC.ca

Black Lives Matter denigrating NY luxury avenue, Trump says rapping police defunding

Black Lives Matter denigrating NY luxury avenue, Trump says rapping police defunding US President Donald Trump has slammed a plan to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in New York City, calling it a symbol of hate. In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

