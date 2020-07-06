Uber reportedly agrees to acquire Postmates for $2.65 billion

Uber Looking To Buy Postmates



The NY Times and Business Insider report that Uber is holding acquisition talks with food delivery startup Postmates. Earlier this year Uber was reported to be holding acquisition talks with Grubhub. But those talks reportedly fell through. In mid-June Grubhub announced it was merging with Just Eat. Postmates is smaller than Grubhub, and would be more amenable to a take-over.

