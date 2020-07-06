Global  

Uber reportedly agrees to acquire Postmates for $2.65 billion

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Uber reportedly agrees to acquire Postmates for $2.65 billionUber has reportedly agreed to buy Postmates in an all-stock deal worth $2.65 billion. According to Bloomberg, the deal may be announced on Monday morning. Like other travel- and transportation-related businesses, Uber’s ride-hailing segment has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, due to...
Postmates Postmates American goods delivery company

Uber Uber American peer-to-peer ridesharing, freight, food delivery, and transportation network company

Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg L.P. Financial, software, data, and media company based in New York City

