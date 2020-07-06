|
Uber reportedly agrees to acquire Postmates for $2.65 billion
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Uber has reportedly agreed to buy Postmates in an all-stock deal worth $2.65 billion. According to Bloomberg, the deal may be announced on Monday morning. Like other travel- and transportation-related businesses, Uber’s ride-hailing segment has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, due to...
