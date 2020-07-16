These are the execs leading Twitter as the company scrambles to get its house in order after the devastating hacker attack (TWTR) Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Twitter suffered a blow to its image this week when hackers took over and posted a bitcoin scam on the verified accounts of some of Twitter's biggest users: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, many others.

· Only a few months ago, Twitter had done battle with Elliott Management who was trying to oust CEO Jack Dorsey. Twitter


