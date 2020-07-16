Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These are the execs leading Twitter as the company scrambles to get its house in order after the devastating hacker attack (TWTR)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
These are the execs leading Twitter as the company scrambles to get its house in order after the devastating hacker attack (TWTR)· Twitter suffered a blow to its image this week when hackers took over and posted a bitcoin scam on the verified accounts of some of Twitter's biggest users: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, many others.
· Only a few months ago, Twitter had done battle with Elliott Management who was trying to oust CEO Jack Dorsey. Twitter...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam 01:15

 A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guess Whose Name Comes Up First When Twitter Users Search For The Term 'Racist'? [Video]

Guess Whose Name Comes Up First When Twitter Users Search For The Term 'Racist'?

The Twitter algorithm, it seems, has spoken. Saturday, users noticed that President Donald Trump's account was recommended when they searched the term "racist" on the platform. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published
Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts [Video]

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:42Published
Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social Media [Video]

Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social Media

Twitter responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order on social media. The order threatened penalties against social media companies over allegations of bias against conservatives. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this