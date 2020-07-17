Culprits behind the Twitter hack that ground the site to a halt may include a 21-year-old British man, new evidence shows (TWTR) Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· After Twitter suffered a massive hack Wednesday that took over dozens of high-profile verified accounts and ground the site to a halt, the hunt began to identify culprits.

· Many assumed the scale of the hack meant it was carried out by sophisticated actors like a nation-state — but new findings from researcher Brian Krebs... · After Twitter suffered a massive hack Wednesday that took over dozens of high-profile verified accounts and ground the site to a halt, the hunt began to identify culprits.· Many assumed the scale of the hack meant it was carried out by sophisticated actors like a nation-state — but new findings from researcher Brian Krebs 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AnonymousBC🍀 #HackerNews: British Hacker 'PlugWalkJoe' Denies He's Behind Twitter Attack:: The 21-year-old Brit Said He Was Me… https://t.co/nyW9PMOHdp 19 hours ago Ankit puri RT @___SHErniii____: Brought 3 ambulances to confuse media vehicles that might follow them. Took SSR's body in the last ambulance. Replaced… 1 day ago Martha Fouts RT @Technocrat21mb: Culprits behind the Twitter hack that ground the site to a halt may include a 21-year-old British man, new evidence sho… 1 day ago asc Culprits behind the Twitter hack that ground the site to a halt may include a 21-year-old British man, new evidence… https://t.co/rV2j6D7isF 1 day ago Michael Hanus Culprits behind the Twitter hack that ground the site to a halt may include a 21-year-old British man, new evidence… https://t.co/2b5VqW1wcu 1 day ago Susanne Maier RT @DocCuddles76: "Culprits behind the Twitter hack that ground the site to a halt may include a 21-year-old British man, new evidence show… 2 days ago Rick Steinberger Culprits behind the Twitter hack that ground the site to a halt may include a 21-year-old British man, new evidence… https://t.co/YXeAQCDTJJ 2 days ago Anthony Joyner✍️ Culprits behind the Twitter hack that ground the site to a halt may include a 21-year-old British man, new evidence… https://t.co/s4qypQNSwZ 2 days ago