The unprecedented Twitter hack that targeted high-profile people like Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos into tweeting bitcoin scam links might actually be a sign of a more ominous attack, experts say (TWTR)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The unprecedented Twitter hack that targeted high-profile people like Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos into tweeting bitcoin scam links might actually be a sign of a more ominous attack, experts say (TWTR)· The Twitter accounts of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, former president Barack Obama, and companies like Apple and Uber were targeted in a colossal hack on Wednesday.
· The compromised accounts all posted a similar message asking followers to send bitcoin.
· Some cybersecurity experts, however, believe the hack could have...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News

Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News 01:31

 Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a massive hack of twitter which exposed serious problems with the platform. twitter is trying to fix...

Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack [Video]

Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack

Twitter disclosed late Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week that compromised the profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive double the amount back.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts [Video]

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts

The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform's security and resilience..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published

Twitter says 'social engineering' led to the massive hack that targeted high-profile accounts like Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos. Here's what the technique involves and how to avoid it. (TW)

Twitter says 'social engineering' led to the massive hack that targeted high-profile accounts like Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos. Here's what the technique involves and how to avoid it. (TW) · Twitter on Wednesday experienced a massive security breach that allowed hackers to perpetuate a bitcoin scam from the accounts of some of the site's most...
Business Insider

Twitter CEO apologises after high profile users hacked by Bitcoin scammers

 Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey has apologised after several of the platforms high-profile users including Elon Musk,...
Proactive Investors

Twitter cyberattack to be investigated by FBI as US Senate demands company explain incident

 The cyberattack on social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) which saw the accounts of some of the world’s most famous people hacked to promote a Bitcoin scam...
Proactive Investors


webnowcompany

webnow Cybersecurity experts were stunned by the startling revelation that Wednesday's breach, unprecedented in scale for… https://t.co/rIrW9NHKtV 5 hours ago

alex_vogager

∬ 𝓐𝓛𝓔𝓧 𝓥𝓞𝓖𝓐𝓖𝓔𝓡 ③.⓪ ∬ The unprecedented Twitter hack that targeted Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and others may be part of a larger, more omin… https://t.co/BijPbd2jKL 6 hours ago

LuLuZeroZero

LuLu RT @RichardHanania: Trump is so against the deep state that he gave the CIA unprecedented power to engage in cyber attacks not linked to an… 6 hours ago

Jessica08419905

Jessica Roberts RT @nickstatt: This Twitter hack is totally unprecedented. Major accounts of companies & ppl affected. More than $90K already sent to the B… 6 hours ago

Snicklefrits

Snickle RT @CNNBusiness: An unprecedented hack impacting some of Twitter's most powerful users again highlighted how much the platform is targeted… 10 hours ago

Nusura

Nusura The unprecedented hack that hijacked the Twitter accounts of world leaders, business executives, artists, and top c… https://t.co/BtVwMV7hKL 12 hours ago

agent104333104

agent1 RT @CNN: An unprecedented hack impacting some of Twitter's most powerful users again highlighted how much the platform is targeted by bad a… 13 hours ago

Abbey_Giese

Abbey Giese Twitter reveals that its own employee tools contributed to unprecedented hack https://t.co/rSw2TNnuxv 15 hours ago