The unprecedented Twitter hack that targeted high-profile people like Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos into tweeting bitcoin scam links might actually be a sign of a more ominous attack, experts say (TWTR) Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· The Twitter accounts of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, former president Barack Obama, and companies like Apple and Uber were targeted in a colossal hack on Wednesday.

· The compromised accounts all posted a similar message asking followers to send bitcoin.

· Some cybersecurity experts, however, believe the hack could have... · The Twitter accounts of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, former president Barack Obama, and companies like Apple and Uber were targeted in a colossal hack on Wednesday.· The compromised accounts all posted a similar message asking followers to send bitcoin.· Some cybersecurity experts, however, believe the hack could have 👓 View full article

