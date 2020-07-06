Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Estranged husband admits murdering wife and lover

BBC News Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths were found dead in the early hours of New Year's Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Made in Italy movie [Video]

Made in Italy movie

Made in Italy movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: MADE IN ITALY is a heart-warming father-son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Liam Neeson), who returns to Italy with..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published
Ukrainian woman, 32, found dead on Thai island two months after leaving husband for another man [Video]

Ukrainian woman, 32, found dead on Thai island two months after leaving husband for another man

A Ukrainian woman has been found dead on a Thai island two months after leaving her husband for another man. Olha Frolova, 32, was reported missing by her estranged partner Dimas Frolov, 40on May 25..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:00Published
Olivier Sarkozy Wanted to Move His Ex-Wife Into His House With Mary-Kate Olsen [Video]

Olivier Sarkozy Wanted to Move His Ex-Wife Into His House With Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen is over living in a Full House. The actress' estranged husband Olivier Sarkozy wanted to move his ex-wife, his kids and even his mother into their home amid the coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: Dish Nation     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Former head teacher admits murdering wife and her lover on New Year’s Day

 An estranged husband has admitted murdering his wife and her lover who were both found fatally stabbed on New Year’s Day.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsTamworth Herald

Tweets about this