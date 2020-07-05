Global  

Kanye West announces on Fourth of July he's running for president of the United States

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Kanye West sent out a tweet on Independence Day calling for a "unified vision" as he announced he's running for president in 2020.
 Rapper Kanye West tweeted out on Saturday that he will run for president, saying, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020Vision.”

