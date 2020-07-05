|
Kanye West announces on Fourth of July he's running for president of the United States
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Kanye West sent out a tweet on Independence Day calling for a "unified vision" as he announced he's running for president in 2020.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Kanye West confirms run for U.S. President in tweet
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
'I'm running for president': Hilary Duff jokes about presidency after Kanye West announcement
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:39Published
Trending: Kanye West declares he will run for president, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly split up, and Lin Manuel Miranda and c
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States
Hilary Duff slams Independence Day revellers for not wearing masks
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:32Published
FDA chief declines to back Trump’s ‘harmless’ COVID-19 claimWashington: US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn has declined to back President Donald Trump’s claim that 99 per cent of COVID-19..
WorldNews
A white man, woman vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, called racism 'a leftist lie,' California police sayPolice are looking for two white people who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez, California, on the Fourth of July.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this