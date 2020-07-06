Coronavirus daily news updates, July 6: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

Sue M RT @hes153ter: UK coronavirus live: No 10 says it has given up attempt to provide daily figure for number of people tested for Covid https:… 58 seconds ago Sommernisse 🇪🇺 UK coronavirus live: No 10 says it has given up attempt to provide daily figure for number of people tested for Cov… https://t.co/HnYScVyfOQ 3 minutes ago JerryFurmanto # ReJoin EU RT @BremainInSpain: It's blatantly obvious the UK response is so lacking that they can't even provide the most basic and necessary data UK… 4 minutes ago Stu Moran On the basis of this, we should probably just give up paying out taxes: "No 10 says it has given up attempt to prov… https://t.co/MRUlTtE7HM 5 minutes ago john morley UK coronavirus live: No 10 says it has given up attempt to provide daily figure for number of people tested for Cov… https://t.co/CGSJMumUCm 6 minutes ago Michael Hoy From The Guardian The prime minister’s spokesman said that the government has now abandoned attempts to provide a d… https://t.co/Nc4Eaaf4a2 9 minutes ago Jeni Parsons UK coronavirus live: No 10 says it has given up attempt to provide daily figure for number of people tested for Cov… https://t.co/BJejF0DK1v 9 minutes ago Kathleen 🕷️ #WomenMatter UK coronavirus live: No 10 says it has given up attempt to provide daily figure for number of people tested for Cov… https://t.co/lmUpY1f0an 10 minutes ago