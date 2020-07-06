Global  

Coronavirus daily news updates, July 6: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
As states continue to relax shelter-in-place orders, Texas, Florida and Arizona officials warn that early reopenings in their states caused a surge in new coronavirus infections. In Washington, the state reported 651 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, which brings the total cases to 35,898 and 1,359 deaths statewide, according to the state Department […]
