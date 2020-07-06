|
Australia to seal off 6.6 million people in virus-hit state as outbreak worsens
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
(CNN)Australia will isolate 6.6 million people in the state of Victoria from the rest of the nation at midnight on Tuesday, as authorities take drastic action to control a coronavirus outbreak in the city of Melbourne. The border between Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) -- Australia's two most-populous states -- will be closed for the first time since the pandemic began, Victorian State Premier Daniel Andrews announced Monday. Military personnel and police will line the border, allowing very few people to cross, according to CNN affiliate 7NEWS. Victoria has struggled to contain a second wave of coronavirus cases, leading to fears that the infection rate could soon rise across the country....
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Border between Australia's most populous states closed
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25Published
'Everyone's confused and shocked': Questions over permit system as border towns navigate Victoria-NSW border closureThe decision to close the border between New South Wales and Victoria for the first time in a century is expected to affect the regional economies of..
SBS
Victoria-NSW border to close for the first time in 100 years as Melbourne coronavirus cases hit record daily highThe border between New South Wales and Victoria will close at 11:59 on Tuesday night as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Victoria.
SBS
Qantas cabin crew are being recruited to work on Victoria's botched hotel quarantine programStood down Qantas staff can apply for Victorian government jobs to help with the state's trouble-plagued hotel quarantine program.
SBS
City of Melbourne Local government area in Victoria, Australia
New South Wales State of Australia
How will the NSW-Victoria border closure work?NSW Police are deploying 400 officers to enforce the border closure between NSW and Victoria from Wednesday.
SBS
Coronavirus: India is third-highest country for virus casesThis is the first time in a century that the border between New South Wales and Victoria is being closed. The decision was made...
WorldNews
Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria
Victoria announces rent support for locked-down public housing tenantsThe affected public housing tenants will not be charged rent for the next two weeks, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says.
SBS
Concern for vulnerable residents in Melbourne public housing towers in 'hard lockdown' as coronavirus spreadsVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the concern is that the "virus can spread like wildfire" in large apartment blocks that have now emerged as new clusters in..
SBS
Victoria reports 108 new coronavirus cases, as 'hard lockdown' announced for nine public housing towersVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the concern is that the "virus can spread like wildfire" in large apartment blocks that have now emerged as new clusters in..
SBS
Daniel Andrews warns 'whole state could get locked down' if coronavirus numbers keep growingDaniel Andrews has warned that the whole state of Victoria may face a lockdown if "we don’t get control of this really quickly."
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this