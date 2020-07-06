Global  

Australia to seal off 6.6 million people in virus-hit state as outbreak worsens

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020
Australia to seal off 6.6 million people in virus-hit state as outbreak worsens(CNN)Australia will isolate 6.6 million people in the state of Victoria from the rest of the nation at midnight on Tuesday, as authorities take drastic action to control a coronavirus outbreak in the city of Melbourne. The border between Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) -- Australia's two most-populous states -- will be closed for the first time since the pandemic began, Victorian State Premier Daniel Andrews announced Monday. Military personnel and police will line the border, allowing very few people to cross, according to CNN affiliate 7NEWS. Victoria has struggled to contain a second wave of coronavirus cases, leading to fears that the infection rate could soon rise across the country....
Border between Australia's most populous states closed [Video]

