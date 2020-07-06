Global  

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to skip Trump trade meeting amid tariff threat, coronavirus concerns

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined an invitation to attend a White House meeting Wednesday to mark the new North American free trade deal inked with Washington and Mexico.
Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

Canadian ethics watchdog launches new investigation into Trudeau

 Canada's ethics watchdog said Friday he has launched an investigation into Justin Trudeau, after a controversial contract to manage a major government program..
WorldNews

Rideau Hall: Canada Armed Forces member faces 22 charges

 Justin Trudeau lives on the estate but was not home when an armed forces member entered the gates.
BBC News

Rideau Hall: Canadian Armed Forces member arrested after breaching PM's estate

 Justin Trudeau was not home when a member of Canada's armed forces drove into Rideau Hall's gates.
BBC News
Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau become vegan [Video]

Pamela Anderson offers to help Justin Trudeau become vegan

Former 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau become a vegan.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:53Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US tops 130,000 deaths from COVID-19 after record surge in cases

 The number of US coronavirus deaths exceeded 130,000 on Monday, following a surge of new cases that has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under..
WorldNews

Mary Trump's family tell-all book publication date moved up to July 14, two weeks early

 President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump's tell-all book on the family will be published July 14, two weeks ahead of schedule.
USATODAY.com

Trump Defends Confederate Flag in Latest Race-Based Appeal to White Voters

 President Trump implied that NASCAR’s decision to prohibit Confederate flags at its races was a mistake while also falsely asserting that a top Black driver,..
NYTimes.com
Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election [Video]

Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election

Kanye West announced Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 US election. The rapper's declaration positions him as a challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump. West tweeted; "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future". Fans tweeted their support for the entertainer who has a history of making bold political statements.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

The White House has sent conflicting messages on wearing masks and the new coronavirus cases

 President Donald Trump has attributed a rise in coronavirus cases to expanded testing, but his health officials say that's not the only reason.
USATODAY.com
FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim [Video]

FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim

The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday didn't defend a claim recently made by President Donald Trump. But according to CNN, he didn't support it, either. Dr. Stephen Hahn is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. At a White House Independence Day event on Saturday, Trump made an unfounded claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are 'totally harmless.' In a CNN interview with Dana Bash on Sunday, Dr.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

 US President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left," in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against..
WorldNews

President Donald Trump hosts Independence Day celebration at White House

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed visitors to the White House's South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.
 
USATODAY.com

North America North America Continent

Lucky Brand files for bankruptcy citing COVID-19, looks to sell company to Aéropostale owner. Is your store closing?

 Lucky Brand, which has about 200 stores in North America and sells its products in department stores, filed for Chapter 11 on Friday.
USATODAY.com
Last pocket of tropical rainforest in North America under threat [Video]

Last pocket of tropical rainforest in North America under threat

About 90 percent of the Lacandon rainforest is believed to be already lost to deforestation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:46Published
Trump plans to reduce U.S. troops in Germany [Video]

Trump plans to reduce U.S. troops in Germany

[NFA] The U.S. President says he wants to reduce troops in Germany to 25,000, accusing Berlin of not paying enough in military spending to NATO. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

