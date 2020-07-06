|
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to skip Trump trade meeting amid tariff threat, coronavirus concerns
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined an invitation to attend a White House meeting Wednesday to mark the new North American free trade deal inked with Washington and Mexico.
