Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to skip Trump trade meeting amid tariff threat, coronavirus concerns

Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election



Kanye West announced Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 US election. The rapper's declaration positions him as a challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump. West tweeted; "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future". Fans tweeted their support for the entertainer who has a history of making bold political statements.

