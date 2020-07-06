|
Amy Cooper, white woman who called police on Black bird watcher in NYC, has been charged
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Cooper is facing a misdemeanor charge of filing a false report, Manhattan's district attorney announced Monday.
