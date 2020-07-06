Global  

Amy Cooper, white woman who called police on Black bird watcher in NYC, has been charged

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Cooper is facing a misdemeanor charge of filing a false report, Manhattan's district attorney announced Monday.
Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal

Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal

New York (CNN Business) Following the huge success of "The Last Dance" and renewed discussions about systemic race in America, Disney is partnering with one of the most notable voices in the country: Colin Kaepernick. The company announced a production deal with the former NFL quarterback turned activist on Monday. The first project between the two will be a docuseries from ESPN Films about Kaepernick's life and journey from San Francisco 49ers quarterback to civil rights leader.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

USATODAY.com

No COVID-19 resurgence in New York yet, officials say, but 'if you were at a protest, go get a test, please'

 New York braced for a surge in COVID-19 cases after massive protests statewide, but coronavirus infections haven't spiked yet. Experts still worry.
USATODAY.com
Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

Black Lives Matter mural painted outside NY courts

 Teams of painters and artists gathered for a second day on Thursday to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the middle of a street that passes federal buildings.
USATODAY.com

U.S. Attorney Ousted by Barr Will Testify Privately Before Congress

 The interview with Geoffrey S. Berman, the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, is part of Democrats' inquiry into potential Justice Department..
NYTimes.com

Novartis pays $678M to resolve suit over sham doctor outings

 NEW YORK (AP) — Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp. will pay $678 million to the U.S. government and various states to settle a lawsuit over a sham speaker program..
WorldNews

How an incident in Central Park rattled the nation

How an incident in Central Park rattled the nation

The incident involving Amy Cooper, a white woman who was walking her dog when she called 911, and Christian Cooper, a black bird-watcher, rattled the country.

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:41Published
Woman Fired After Racist Central Park Confrontation

Woman Fired After Racist Central Park Confrontation

The racist incident is prompting discussions about the long history of white people falsely reporting Black people to the police.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published
African-American Man Who Filmed White Woman Falsely Calling Police On Him Speaks Out About Central Park Incident

African-American Man Who Filmed White Woman Falsely Calling Police On Him Speaks Out About Central Park Incident

The white woman caught on camera falsely calling the police on an African-American man in Central Park has lost her job and more. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with the man who recorded the video.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published

