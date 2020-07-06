|
2020 MLB schedule: The 10 matchups, games and series we want to watch most
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Starting with a clash of aces in Washington and going to the final weekend of the regular season, we've highlighted the best games on the 2020 MLB schedule.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Nationals, Astros cancel workouts as COVID-19 testing failures affect at least four MLB teamsMLB's problems with COVID-19 testing evolved into a crisis Monday when the Nationals became at least the third team to cancel or postpone a workout.
USATODAY.com
MLB Cancels All-Star Game
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
To play or not to play: MLB players face tough decisions amid coronavirus surgeJust three days into Spring Training 2.0, several players openly wonder how the season can possibly work and whether they're crazy for even trying?
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price opts out of 2020 Major League Baseball seasonDavid Price becomes the sixth player to opt out. The lefty cited concern for his health and that of his family's in opting out of the 2020 season.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this