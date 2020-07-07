|
Hollywood comes to UK High Court as Depp takes on The Sun
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has a starring role in a real-life courtroom drama in London, where he is suing a tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a “wife beater.” On Tuesday, a judge at the High Court is due to begin hearing Depp’s claim against The Sun’s publisher, News Group […]
