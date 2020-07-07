Global  
 

Hollywood comes to UK High Court as Depp takes on The Sun

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has a starring role in a real-life courtroom drama in London, where he is suing a tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a “wife beater.” On Tuesday, a judge at the High Court is due to begin hearing Depp’s claim against The Sun’s publisher, News Group […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage

Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage 01:41

 Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship." Adam Reed reports.

