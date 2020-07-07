Hong Kong schools told to remove books that violate new law as police powers extended Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

(CNN)Schools in Hong Kong have been told that they must remove books and teaching materials that could violate the sweeping national security law that was imposed by Hong Kong (CNN)Schools in Hong Kong have been told that they must remove books and teaching materials that could violate the sweeping national security law that was imposed by Beijing last week, sparking concerns over mounting censorship in the city. The Education Bureau on Monday ordered schools to review all reading materials in the curriculum. The move comes on the same day that police were given expansive new investigative and surveillance powers over the territory and its citizens, including internet and publishing platforms. "If any teaching materials have content which is outdated or involves the four crimes under the law, unless they are being used to positively teach pupils about... 👓 View full article

