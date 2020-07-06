Global  

3 dead, officer injured in Florida shooting over neighborhood dispute involving a 'dangerous' dog

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The assistant chief of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said Monday's incident appeared to stem from a dispute over a "dangerous" dog.
Video credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Police: 3 dead, including girl, following dog dispute in Port St. Lucie

Police: 3 dead, including girl, following dog dispute in Port St. Lucie 01:55

 Three people are dead, including a girl, after a two-hour active shooter situation inside a Port St. Lucie home on Monday, authorities say.

