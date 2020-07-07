Global  
 

Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talks

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talksThe EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will travel to London on Tuesday for talks with his UK counterpart David Frost. Last week, discussions between the two sides on a post-Brexit trade deal broke up early with “significant differences” remaining. But Mr Barnier and...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue 00:32

 The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator arrives at Downing Street ahead of a private dinner with his UK counterpart.

Post-Brexit trade: Row over state aid as face-to-face talks resume in Brussels [Video]

Post-Brexit trade: Row over state aid as face-to-face talks resume in Brussels

Talks on a future EU-UK trade deal have resumed in Brussels, with negotiators meeting face-to-face for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:40Published
Brexit negotiations to 'intensify' to reach deal [Video]

Brexit negotiations to 'intensify' to reach deal

The European Commission confirmed that EU and UK negotiators resumed face-to-face talks on a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday, with both sides insisting that the process must accelerate if they are to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Brexit briefing: 193 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 193 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

