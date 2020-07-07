Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talks

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ UK could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to pay: European scrutiny committ… https://t.co/q5E1hYTDCT 3 hours ago GoSolar RT @portrigh: Engarland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to pay - The Engarland Indep… 5 hours ago Colin J.Benson Engarland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to pay - The Engar… https://t.co/ORUTlfHWfu 5 hours ago i got a gorrila grip puh-sonality @ohheymanpreet sewn itself shut , bough a padlock , threw away the key and locked it up . nothing could ever open u… https://t.co/TWgXzFRnca 6 hours ago Cath RT @joncstone: UK could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to pay https://t.co/cKzvLWoyGr 7 hours ago sean UK could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to pay - The Independent https://t.co/1XyHAuxED7 8 hours ago C wie Corona/Clemens RT @BirgitC: Seriously? UK could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to pay https://t.co/mF3G5fynm2 8 hours ago Dr Birgit Clark Seriously? UK could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to pay https://t.co/mF3G5fynm2 8 hours ago