Deutsche Bank faces $150m fine for Jeffrey Epstein ties

Economists Suspect Millions More Americans Have Filed For Unemployment



The US Labor Department will release the official jobs report for the week ending May 23rd, 2020, on Thursday. But according to Business Insider, economists predict an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance during that week. Declining claims show the US is already beyond the peak of layoffs, furloughs, and terminations. However, Deutsche Bank economist Justin Weidner said Americans can't necessarily count on things improving rapidly.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970