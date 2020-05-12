Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deutsche Bank faces $150m fine for Jeffrey Epstein ties

BBC News Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
New York regulators cited "significant compliance failures" at the German bank.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Deutsche Bank Deutsche Bank German banking and financial services company

Deutsche Bank eyes payment systems, including Wirecard - Handelsblatt

 Deutsche Bank is on the lookout...
WorldNews
Stocks gain even as China contagion fears rise [Video]

Stocks gain even as China contagion fears rise

Most Asian and European stock indexes rose Wednesday, even after signs of a rise in new coronavirus cases in China. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
Economists Suspect Millions More Americans Have Filed For Unemployment [Video]

Economists Suspect Millions More Americans Have Filed For Unemployment

The US Labor Department will release the official jobs report for the week ending May 23rd, 2020, on Thursday. But according to Business Insider, economists predict an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance during that week. Declining claims show the US is already beyond the peak of layoffs, furloughs, and terminations. However, Deutsche Bank economist Justin Weidner said Americans can't necessarily count on things improving rapidly.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Justice Breyer: Why not subpoena Trump like any other 'human?' [Video]

Justice Breyer: Why not subpoena Trump like any other 'human?'

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer asked, "why not apply the standard that is ordinarily applied to every human being in the United States?" as President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to justify the president's bid to block Congress from getting access to his financial records.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

In Tokyo, a temple offers pandemic-hit Vietnamese workers a safe haven

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – A few hours after sundown last..
WorldNews

Jeffrey Epstein’s consort Ghislaine Maxwell held in ‘troubled’ New York jail, plagued by coronavirus concerns

 Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to a New York City jail plagued by coronavirus concerns and other problems as..
WorldNews

New security law starts to break down Hong Kong’s pro-democracy economy

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City HONG KONG (Reuters) – As soon as Hong Kong’s..
WorldNews
Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse. She was moved to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday and awaits a bail hearing on Friday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier, socialite and convicted sex offender

Epstein associate transferred to NYC jail

 Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to New York City to face charges she recruited women and girls for him to sexually..
USATODAY.com

Days after Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest, Epstein accuser demands investigation into sexual battery allegation

 Alicia Arden, a model, accused Jeffrey Epstein of groping her inside a hotel room during what she thought was supposed to be an interview.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein’s consort Ghislaine Maxwell held in ‘troubled’ New York jail, plagued by coronavirus concerns

Jeffrey Epstein’s consort Ghislaine Maxwell held in ‘troubled’ New York jail, plagued by coronavirus concerns Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to a New York City jail plagued by coronavirus concerns and other problems as...
WorldNews Also reported by •Newsy

Prison officials want to ensure Ghislaine Maxwell doesn’t meet same fate as Jeffrey Epstein

 Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking by the same U.S. attorney's office last year — but committed suicide before he could face trial.
FOXNews.com

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Alicia Arden demands investigation into her 1997 report of sexual battery

 Days after the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, actress Alicia Arden is asking police in California why they seemingly ignored her claims of sexual battery at the...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

NourOrNever

JusticeSeeker🇺🇸✊🏾🇺🇸✊🏻🇺🇸✊🏿 RT @BLACKSHEEPCOOL: What a coincidence the paedo loving lowlife @piersmorgan quits his job days after his paedophile mate Ghislaine Maxwell… 48 minutes ago

innercitypress

Inner City Press In 1 min #Periscope into #SDNY after Ghislaine Maxwell picked July 14 from MDC, @AntonioGuterres leaves UNTSO UNnam… https://t.co/hyUFv5t4T4 1 hour ago

SharalynMitche1

Sharalyn Mitchell RT @USATODAY: Days after Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested, a model who accused Epstein of sexual batte… 1 hour ago

DanHammick

Lovley⭐⭐⭐ Honestly this is a mil OP I can say whatever so I'm just going to say it.. If ghislaine maxwell does not make it t… https://t.co/gEA6LnG4ue 3 hours ago

P_F_Lherisson_

Pierre F. Lherisson Ghislaine Maxwell's dossier #broker: #courtesan: #madam: #panderer: #pimp Epstein accusers praise prosecutor who… https://t.co/bv74VnbfuH 3 hours ago

SmokesIndoors

Existence Dreading Cahhrles Hahahaah Wait after like 3 days of internet jokes about it The DOJ confirmed that Ghislaine Maxwell tested positive for COVID today???? 5 hours ago

itpartytime

Angel's America @leach_deanna @inittowinit007 Oh please don't tell me anyone is truly surprised by this. Of course all evidence aga… https://t.co/ZJvdsjyR9R 6 hours ago

ZiebaZofia

PS5 RT @MalesKai: Whilst Ghislaine Maxwell has been picked up by the FBI and is trending let’s not forget this sketch in the Madeline McCann ca… 6 hours ago