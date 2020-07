You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Don Lemon, Terry Crews Have Heated Debate About Black Lives Matter Movement | THR News



Don Lemon and Terry Crews had a heated, but respectful conversation Monday night about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement Credit: THR News Duration: 01:32 Published 17 minutes ago Laugh Factory Unveiling Massive 148-Foot Black Lives Matter Mural



The Laugh Factory In Hollywood will unveil a massive Black Lives Matter mural Tuesday afternoon honoring those who have lost their lives to police brutality. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:43 Published 46 minutes ago Martinez Community Leaders React to Viral Video of BLM Mural Vandalism



A viral video showed a pair of angry Trump supporters smearing paint over a Black Lives Matter street mural. Now the city leaders in Martinez say their town's reputation is on the line. John Ramos.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:08 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this