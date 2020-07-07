Trump administration sends letter withdrawing U.S. from World Health Organization over coronavirus response Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The Trump administration has sent a letter to the United Nations withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a dramatic move that could reshape public health diplomacy. The notice of withdrawal was delivered to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said a senior administration official who […] 👓 View full article

