Trump administration sends letter withdrawing U.S. from World Health Organization over coronavirus response

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The Trump administration has sent a letter to the United Nations withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a dramatic move that could reshape public health diplomacy. The notice of withdrawal was delivered to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said a senior administration official who […]
