Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

SBS Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 00:38

 Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

