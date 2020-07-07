Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 (
9 hours ago) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Around the World in 90 Seconds: July 7, 2020
Coronavirus cases continue to surge worldwide, including in Brazil where President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed and in Australia where lockdowns are in place. Iran faces a second wave of..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:52 Published 8 hours ago
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 11 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this