Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Players, union call on WNBA to remove Kelly Loeffler as Atlanta Dream co-owner

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Several players and the players' association have called on the WNBA to remove Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler over her recent comments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler United States Senator from Georgia


Women's National Basketball Association Women's National Basketball Association United States top women's professional basketball league

Inmate helped by basketball star freed from prison

 A Missouri district attorney says he won't retry a man freed from prison, saying he didn't have enough evidence to prove the original charges. WNBA star Maya..
USATODAY.com

WNBA star Maya Moore shares video of wrongly convicted Missouri man's release from prison

 Jonathan Irons, who was wrongly convicted for a 1998 burglary, was released from prison, thanks in part to campaign by Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore.
USATODAY.com

Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal

 New WNBA deal gives players full salaries while on maternity leave as well as up to $60,000 for costs of adoption, fertility treatments or surrogacy
USATODAY.com

Atlanta Dream Atlanta Dream women's basketball team

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Players call on WNBA to remove Kelly Loeffler as Atlanta Dream co-owner

 Several WNBA players have called on the WNBA to remove Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler over her recent comments.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.caChicago S-TCBS Sports

'Say Her Name': WNBA Dedicates 2020 Season To Social Justice Initiatives

 The WNBA says this season, players will wear warm-up shirts with the words "Say Her Name" on them to call attention to the "forgotten victims" of violence and...
NPR Also reported by •NewsyCBC.ca

WNBA players will have names of women killed by police brutality on back of their shirts

 'It is our shared responsibility to do everything we can to raise awareness and promote the justice we hope to see in society,' says commissioner Cathy Engelbert
Independent Also reported by •CBS SportsSeattle TimesFOX Sports

Tweets about this

StanfordWBBBlog

C and R RT @WBBDaily: Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/LY5cLPDQ2K via @usatoday 6 days ago

WaymonHarley

Waymon Harley Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/An8VvSVeSS via @usatoday 1 week ago

ronaldkvsu

Ronald Kemp Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/Fy79hlgQV7 via @usatoday 1 week ago

SkonieSkoop

Ronald Skonie Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/m7J6WH2JiF via @usatoday 1 week ago

WBBDaily

Women's Basketball DAILY Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/LY5cLPDQ2K via @usatoday 1 week ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/BunamEOU03 #mustread #feedly 1 week ago

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/FmOwQ24q3T 1 week ago