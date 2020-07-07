Players, union call on WNBA to remove Kelly Loeffler as Atlanta Dream co-owner

C and R RT @WBBDaily: Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/LY5cLPDQ2K via @usatoday 6 days ago

Waymon Harley Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/An8VvSVeSS via @usatoday 1 week ago

Ronald Kemp Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/Fy79hlgQV7 via @usatoday 1 week ago

Ronald Skonie Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/m7J6WH2JiF via @usatoday 1 week ago

Women's Basketball DAILY Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/LY5cLPDQ2K via @usatoday 1 week ago

Marijke van der Lee Nneka Ogwumike made sure WNBA players were Changing the Game with landmark deal https://t.co/BunamEOU03 #mustread #feedly 1 week ago