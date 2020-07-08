Global  

Chief Justice John Roberts suffered fall requiring hospitalization in June

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020
The 65-year-old Roberts, the nation's 17th chief justice, has had a history of occasional seizures going back to 1993.
