Chief Justice John Roberts suffered fall requiring hospitalization in June

SCOTUS: DACA Stand!



On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the young immigrants shielded from deportation by the Dream Act. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was implemented in 2012. It offered legal work permits and temporary protection to a group of young immigrants who would otherwise be subject to deportation. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court's four liberal-leaning members to reject Trump's bid to end the program.

