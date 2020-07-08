|
Chief Justice John Roberts suffered fall requiring hospitalization in June
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The 65-year-old Roberts, the nation's 17th chief justice, has had a history of occasional seizures going back to 1993.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Roberts American judge
John Roberts Was Already Chief Justice. But Now It’s His Court.Chief Justice Roberts has replaced Justice Anthony M. Kennedy as the member of the Supreme Court at its ideological center, and his vote is now the crucial one..
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic lawWASHINGTON: The on Monday struck down a law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting..
WorldNews
Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
SCOTUS: DACA Stand!
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this