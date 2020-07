You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LAX Testing a Thermal Camera Pilot Program to Check Passengers for Fever to Help Detect COVID



Los Angeles International Airport is testing out something that could become part of the new normal of traveling. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the airport will install thermal cameras to check passengers.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago Year-to-date passengers at Cleveland-Hopkins Airport down nearly 2 million



Year-to-date passengers at Cleveland-Hopkins Airport down nearly 2 million Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:06 Published 3 weeks ago Passengers arrive at London Stansted Airport as quarantine measures come into effect



Passengers arriving at Stansted Airport react to the Government's new quarantine measures requiring passengers to the UK to self-isolate for 14 days. All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions –.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published on June 8, 2020

Tweets about this