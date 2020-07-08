Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's President Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

São Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill up so fast. It's the largest cemetery in Latin America , but since coronavirus came to Brazil, it isn't big enough. Gravedigger Adenilson Costa says he is shocked and saddened by what he sees at work every day. Families are hustled through funerals, Costa said, each given no more than 10 or 15 minutes to say goodbye so the cemetery can manage up to 80 burials a day at this site on the outskirts of São Paulo. "That makes us very shocked, very sad, because it is the last greeting they will give to the loved one that they lost...


