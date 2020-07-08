Global  

Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's President

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's PresidentSão Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill up so fast. It's the largest cemetery in Latin America, but since coronavirus came to Brazil, it isn't big enough. Gravedigger Adenilson Costa says he is shocked and saddened by what he sees at work every day. Families are hustled through funerals, Costa said, each given no more than 10 or 15 minutes to say goodbye so the cemetery can manage up to 80 burials a day at this site on the outskirts of São Paulo. "That makes us very shocked, very sad, because it is the last greeting they will give to the loved one that they lost...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:15

 Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is the third known world leader to have contracted the coronavirus. The list includes U.K. Prime...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gravedigger Gravedigger cemetery worker responsible for digging a grave


São Paulo São Paulo Largest city of Brazil

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo [Video]

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo

Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.

Duration: 02:49
Brazil protests show political split amid virus [Video]

Brazil protests show political split amid virus

People marched both for and against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday (June 14) as the number of COVID-19 cases increased 17,000 from a day before. Caroline Malone reports.

Duration: 01:38
Brazilian nursing home residents and loved ones use plastic 'hug curtain' amid pandemic [Video]

Brazilian nursing home residents and loved ones use plastic 'hug curtain' amid pandemic

Elderly patients in a nursing home in Sao Paulo can hug their loved ones through a plastic 'hug curtain,' a way to bring families together amid the pandemic that is ravaging Brazil, with over 41,000 deaths and more than 800,000 casesView on euronews

Duration: 00:50
Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world [Video]

Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world

It comes after Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's biggest cities, reopened shops this week.View on euronews

Duration: 01:20

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil registers over 1,200 additional coronavirus deaths on Tuesday

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news...
WorldNews

Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. and Global News

 President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories July 7 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, July 7th: Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19; Dutch police arrest six for makeshift prison and "torture chamber" plot;..
USATODAY.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Duration: 01:42

Vila Formosa Vila Formosa Place in São Paulo, Brazil


Costa Del Mar Costa Del Mar


Latin America Latin America Region of the Americas where Romance languages are primarily spoken

La Gacilly Photo Festival kicks off with 'Viva Latina!' theme [Video]

La Gacilly Photo Festival kicks off with 'Viva Latina!' theme

Latin America takes centre stage this year at the La Gacilly Photo Festival in Western France, featuring works from Sebastião Salgado.View on euronews

Duration: 00:50
Latin America Is Losing The Battle Against COVID-19 [Video]

Latin America Is Losing The Battle Against COVID-19

Latin America has seen an explosive spread of the coronavirus, with no end in sight. According to CNN, roughly half of all new COVID-19 cases originate in Latin America as a whole. However, individual Latin American countries are faring differently. Uruguay has a strong public health system and coherent pandemic control policies. But in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, workers' income has probably declined by 80% during the pandemic. That's put even basic health care out of reach.

Duration: 00:39
Latin America and the Caribbean surpass Europe's number of coronavirus cases [Video]

Latin America and the Caribbean surpass Europe's number of coronavirus cases

Latin America and the Caribbean surpass Europe's number of coronavirus cases

Duration: 01:10

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brazil is the only country in the world behind the U.S. in the number of coronavirus cases and now it’s President, who has downplayed the pandemic, tested positive. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Duration: 00:56
Woman soothes wild buffalo with a SINGING BOWL [Video]

Woman soothes wild buffalo with a SINGING BOWL

These charming videos reveal the exceptional life at an all-vegan animal rescue center in Brazil. Patricia Favaro, 48, runs the Santuario Vale da Rainha with her husband Victor in the idyllic..

Duration: 01:57

