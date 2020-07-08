|
Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's President
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
São Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill up so fast. It's the largest cemetery in Latin America, but since coronavirus came to Brazil, it isn't big enough. Gravedigger Adenilson Costa says he is shocked and saddened by what he sees at work every day. Families are hustled through funerals, Costa said, each given no more than 10 or 15 minutes to say goodbye so the cemetery can manage up to 80 burials a day at this site on the outskirts of São Paulo. "That makes us very shocked, very sad, because it is the last greeting they will give to the loved one that they lost...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gravedigger cemetery worker responsible for digging a grave
São Paulo Largest city of Brazil
Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:49Published
Brazil protests show political split amid virus
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:38Published
Brazilian nursing home residents and loved ones use plastic 'hug curtain' amid pandemic
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:20Published
Brazil Largest country in South America
Brazil registers over 1,200 additional coronavirus deaths on TuesdaySign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news...
WorldNews
Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. and Global NewsPresident Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories July 7 PHere's the latest for Tuesday, July 7th: Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19; Dutch police arrest six for makeshift prison and "torture chamber" plot;..
USATODAY.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
Vila Formosa Place in São Paulo, Brazil
Costa Del Mar
Latin America Region of the Americas where Romance languages are primarily spoken
La Gacilly Photo Festival kicks off with 'Viva Latina!' theme
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Latin America Is Losing The Battle Against COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Latin America and the Caribbean surpass Europe's number of coronavirus cases
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:10Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this