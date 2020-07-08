|
Jair Bolsonaro's Positive Test Will Only Escalate His Coronavirus Culture War
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The virus he has sloughed off has killed more than 65,000 Brazilians. And even after he tested positive, Bolsonaro treated it as no big deal. ......
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil
Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. and Global NewsPresident Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories July 7 PHere's the latest for Tuesday, July 7th: Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19; Dutch police arrest six for makeshift prison and "torture chamber" plot;..
USATODAY.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
Brazilians Nationality
Toned and trim: Brazilians prioritize exercise
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this