Jair Bolsonaro's Positive Test Will Only Escalate His Coronavirus Culture War

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The virus he has sloughed off has killed more than 65,000 Brazilians. And even after he tested positive, Bolsonaro treated it as no big deal.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 00:38

 Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. and Global News

 President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories July 7 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, July 7th: Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19; Dutch police arrest six for makeshift prison and "torture chamber" plot;..
USATODAY.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Toned and trim: Brazilians prioritize exercise [Video]

Toned and trim: Brazilians prioritize exercise

As virus cases continue to rise in Brazil, some residents are determined to keep up with their workout routines even if it means a little adjustment. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brazil is the only country in the world behind the U.S. in the number of coronavirus cases and now it’s President, who has downplayed the pandemic, tested positive. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Brazil's President tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Brazil's President tests positive for COVID-19

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing. Jair Bolsonaro had symptoms of COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

