Alexander Vindman retires from Army citing 'bullying' from Trump for impeachment testimony

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman saw his promotion delayed this summer after testifying about concerns with Trump's July 25 call to the Ukraine president.
shares
 
News video: Report: Vindman Retiring From Military

Report: Vindman Retiring From Military 00:37

 Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who testified in President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, is reportedly retiring from the US Army.

Alexander Vindman, witness 'bullied by Trump', quits US military

 Alexander Vindman testified against the president at his impeachment trial.
BBC News

Army Officer Who Clashed With Trump Over Impeachment Set to Retire

 The White House had made clear to Pentagon officials that President Trump did not want to see Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman promoted.
NYTimes.com

Sen. Duckworth says she will block over 1,100 military promotions until Pentagon protects impeachment witness Vindman

 "It is about protecting a merit-based system from political corruption and unlawful retaliation," Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.
USATODAY.com

Army asks soldiers, officers to delete Facebook and Instagram accounts, uninstall 80 apps

 The 13-lakh strong Army has directed all its officers and soldiers to delete their Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as over 80 apps from their mobile..
IndiaTimes

Chinese troops move back by 2 km at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh

 "Disengagement between troops of India and China has been completed today at Patrolling Point 15. The Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2..
IndiaTimes

Congress lauds Army, seeks PM’s apology

 Congress lauded the “valour” of Indian Army after reports of partial Chinese withdrawal from some points in Ladakh, even as it demanded that Prime Minister..
IndiaTimes

Comments on medical facility in Leh ‘malicious’, says Army

 The Army has rejected as “malicious and unsubstantiated” the allegations by “some quarters” on social media and elsewhere about PM Narendra Modi’s..
IndiaTimes

As COVID cases top 3 million, it's past time to end the catastrophic Trump presidency

 We can't afford to wait for Joe Biden. Governors have the experience, credibility and stature to end a presidency that is literally killing America.
USATODAY.com
West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden [Video]

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic candidate Joe Biden. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," West told Forbes. He said that though he no longer supports President Donald Trump, he would not run against him as a Republican.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Ukraine's Zelensky accused by ex-leader of hosting Russian 'fifth column'

 Ex-president Poroshenko sees Russian influence at work in the new administration.
BBC News

Russia Denies Paying Bounties, but Some Say the U.S. Had It Coming

 MOSCOW — Three years into a grinding war in eastern Ukraine, the Trump administration, in a sharp break with Obama-era policy, proposed providing the Ukrainian..
WorldNews

Ukraine floods: Why climate change and logging are blamed

 Three hundred towns and villages were hit by flooding, and climate change and logging are blamed.
BBC News
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Ukraine lands in Indore [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Ukraine lands in Indore

Air India flight from Ukraine landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. The flight carrying 144 Indians landed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on June 30. District Health Department screened the passengers upon their arrival. Repatriation process of stranded Indian nationals from abroad is underway. Indian citizens are being evacuated from across the globe under Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

