Charges dropped against woman struck by officer at airport

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a Black woman who was struck in the face after yelling at a police officer at Miami International Airport. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges of battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct against the […]
