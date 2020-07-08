|
Charges dropped against woman struck by officer at airport
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a Black woman who was struck in the face after yelling at a police officer at Miami International Airport. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges of battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct against the […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this