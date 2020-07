Buffett makes annual donations worth $2.9B to 5 charities Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett has given away another $2.9 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to five foundations as part of his plan to gradually give away his fortune. Buffett disclosed the annual gifts Wednesday. The biggest donation went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett also gave stock to his […] 👓 View full article

