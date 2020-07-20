Property brothers: Kielburgers facing scrutiny over WE organization's $50M real estate empire Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The WE organization at the centre of a major federal government controversy was founded 25 years ago by the Kielburger brothers, Marc and Craig. On the surface, it appears that the charity — one of the largest international development organizations in the country — successfully built a global initiative that quickly began attracting millions in donations and support from top celebrities and politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.



But both Trudeau and Morneau are now facing questions about awarding a $900-million student volunteer contract to WE’s charity arm, despite being linked through family to WE. While the contract was cancelled when uncomfortable questions were raised about political conflicts of interest among senior Liberals, it has provoked interest not just in the government’s decision, but in the WE organization as well, given Trudeau’s claims that WE was the only organization capable of fulfilling what he intended for the contract to achieve.



The non-profit entity of WE — WE Charity — has grown exponentially over the last 10 years with its annual revenue more than doubling over that period of time. But one of its most significant areas of growth of the entire WE organization has been in the real estate market.



Over the last five years, the WE international development empire has cumulatively amassed over $50 million in real estate spread across more than 10 different commercial properties in Toronto’s east end, purchase prices from property records indicate.



Most of that value comes from the WE Global Learning Centre, the flagship headquarters of WE Charity, a sprawling 40,000 square foot restored heritage building at the intersection of Queen Street and Parliament Street that the organization’s latest financial statements state is worth more than $30 million.



But for the charity’s founding family the real estate holdings extend beyond WE Charity. ME to WE Social Enterprises Inc. — the for-profit entity under the WE umbrella, founded in part to fund the operations of WE Charity — and ME to WE Foundation has itself accumulated roughly $12 million worth of commercial property in the same Toronto neighbourhood of Cabbagetown, according to property records and answers to the Post’s queries provided by WE.



The entities effectively own an entire block of row houses on Queen Street East, adjacent to and opposite the WE Global Learning Centre.



The transactions associated with WE entities acquiring various pieces of property are sometimes complex. In one instance, a numbered company registered to Fred and Theresa Kielburger, the parents of Marc and Craig, sold a building directly to the ME to WE Foundation for $2.6 million.



As of August 31, 2019, WE Charity had real estate holdings in the form of land and buildings worth $43 million, audited financial statements show. A decade ago, by contrast, the organization owned just $6 million worth of land and buildings.



Part of a lengthy statement provided to the National Post by WE Charity confirmed that all of its real estate is currently located “within a single block near Regent Park/Moss Park” in Toronto. The charity also owns a building adjacent to the WE Global Learning Centre which it says is used for storage, and a three-storey townhouse-style space for “mixed use”, and two other “smaller properties” that are all part of a “redevelopment project” to create free co-working space to other non-profits in the city.



The statement said the money to buy property came from donors who made “targeted donations” .



“One hundred percent of WE Charity property purchases are fully funded by targeted donations from long-standing supporters of the charity,” said the statement. “No restricted program funds, no monies from youth fundraising, nor funds that would have otherwise been used for youth-service programs have ever been used to purchase property for WE Charity or any other WE related entity,” the statement added.



In the Regent Park/Moss Park area, WE are high profile.



“The WE folks run this area. There are always young girls and boys wearing WE t-shirts going in and out, stopping for coffee, getting off the streetcar,” said a shop owner in the area, who declined to be named. “They are gentrifying the neighbourhood. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing,” she added.



Questions around the operations of WE Charity and ME to WE began to swirl two weeks ago, as it emerged that the Liberal government handed out a no-bid contract worth up to $43.5 million to WE Charity to manage a $912 million student grant program. This while family members of the prime minister had received speaking fees for participating in WE events and a daughter of the finance minister works for WE.



Last week, WE abruptly released a statement announcing it would be cancelling one of its biggest claims to fame, the celebrity-infused WE Day, in addition to undertaking “governance and structural changes” to “return to its roots”.



One big question mark in understanding the overall operations of the WE organization is deciphering exactly how much revenue its for-profit entity ME to WE generates, and what assets and liabilities, including real estate, the entity has to its name. Because ME to WE is a private company it is not obligated to make its financials public. The Kielburger brothers, according to WE, have a “controlling interest” in the company and are paid roughly $125,000 each annually in salary.



The relationship between ME to WE and WE Charity is simply that the former entity gives a minimum of 50 per cent and up to 90 per cent of its “annual profits” to WE Charity.



“We have no idea whether ME to WE makes $2 million or $20 million. Whether it owns $12 million in real estate or $100 million in real estate through companies or entities associated with it. Whether the Kielburger brothers have a 51 per cent controlling interest or a 90 per cent controlling interest,” said one charity lawyer at a large Bay Street firm the Post spoke to on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to publicly comment on WE.



WE confirmed the Kielburgers’ salary, but did not provide additional information on what their controlling stake was.



WE did not respond to a query on how much in annual revenue ME to WE makes. Instead, the organization provided the Post with a document from December 2018 showing the amount in donations made to WE Charity between 2014 and 2018. Each year, ME to WE gave WE Charity 90 per cent of its after tax net income. For example, in 2018, that amount was $2.1 million.



After tax net income is essentially profit made by a company after all taxes have been paid, and earnings deducted from revenue.



“Profits tell you very little about how a company is doing when you don’t know their revenue or expenses,” said the Bay Street charity lawyer.



WE’s non-profit entity — WE Charity — operates like a traditional non-profit organization, generating revenue through domestic and international donations, in-kind contributions, and government grants. But what is particularly unique about its balance sheet, according to two lawyers specializing in charity law, is the extent to which its investments and asset holdings are dominated by real estate.



“I will say that it is not very normal for a charity to have most of your net worth tied up in real estate. Again, there’s nothing wrong with a charity owning its own property, as long as they are using it for charitable activities or related business activities, but your investments have to be prudent. It is not overly common for a charity to put most of its money in one kind of investment,” said Mark Blumberg, charity lawyer and partner at Blumberg Segal LLP.



As of Aug. 31, 2019, WE Charity had $62.5 million in assets — $43 million of that was in the form of land and buildings, and approximately $9 million was in marketable securities which are investments that can be easily liquidated. WE Charity’s revenue for the 2019 fiscal year was $65.9 million.



Some of the biggest names in international development own either no real estate, or significantly less than WE Charity, Canada Revenue Agency filings show.



World Vision Canada, for example, which spent $362 million in charitable work outside Canada, owns roughly $18 million in land and buildings. Plan International Canada Inc., owns no real estate. WE Charity, by contrast, spent $19 million in charitable work outside Canada in 2018, and owns more than double that amount in real estate.



WE’s statement noted that other Canadian non-profits and social purpose mission organizations own substantially more real estate than WE Charity and ME to WE combined citing, for example, The Salvation Army of Canada ($98,983,222 of real estate).



“If you’re a $3 billion charity, you might have some flexibility in what you can do with investing. But if you only make say $1 million in a year, you have to be careful to not put most of that one million in one kind of asset,” Blumberg said.



But the decision to centre most of the charity’s investments around real estate is a deliberate one, according to information provided to the Post by WE. The organization says that it has avoided substantial office leasing or rental costs by purchasing real estate, and estimates that the net overall savings of owning its office space versus leasing it comes to $1.2 million annually.



“The smart use of real estate for social impact is central to WE Charity’s model and is essential to the delivery of high quality and accessible programming while allowing the charity to operate efficiently and effectively,” the statement said.



Charities are required by Canadian law to have a substantial reserve fund of assets, to ensure the sustainability of their operations in any kind of unforeseen circumstance. WE Charity has opted for its reserve fund to be in the form of real estate which it says provides approximately “eight to nine months of financial security”.



The lawyers the Post spoke to are of the opinion that this kind of set-up is more typical for religious institutions like the Catholic Church, or large hospitals that require massive premises, rather than an international development organization.



The Kielberger brothers have long had an indirect relationship to the real estate sector, through their parents, both of whom, in addition to being school teachers, were in the business of buying, renovating and selling homes, according to publicly available information on WE’s website.



Property records show that ME to WE Asset Holdings Inc. — which WE Charity and ME to WE chief financial officer Victor Li says is a “non-operating entity which holds ME to WE’s assets, including its office in Toronto”— owns three pieces of property on Queen Street East, while ME to WE Foundation, owns another three pieces of property on the same street, one of which is used as a storage unit.



In most cases, the property was purchased at an average value of between $2 million and $3 million, and then a mortgage for a lesser amount was taken out against the property. ME to WE officially has an office at 145 Berkeley Street (also addressed at 319 Queen Street East), and WE says that some of the other properties are also used as office space.



The total value of all of these holdings in terms of purchase price — an amount confirmed by WE — is $11.9 million, but it is still unclear, despite direct questions to WE, if they represent all of the real estate holdings of ME to WE.



One transaction in particular stands out.



On January 25, 2019, a numbered corporation registered to Fred and Theresa Kielburger sold a property at 329 Queen Street East to ME to WE Foundation for $2.6 million.



Months after the transaction was completed, ME to WE Foundation took out a mortgage on the property for $800,000, property records show.



WE confirmed to the Post that the initial purchase of 329 Queen Street East was done by Fred and Theresa Kielburger at the request of the ME to WE Foundation, since the “organization did not have sufficient funds at the time”. Months later, Fred and Theresa Kielburger sold the property to the Foundation at the same price at which it was purchased ($2.6 million), and covered the closing costs on behalf of the Foundation.



“Fred and Theresa Kielburger lost $130,000 on the transaction, as they kindly elected to cover all related costs, including land transfer taxes,” WE said.



This is not the first time the Kielburger parents have had a relationship with some part of the WE organization. For 14 years, they let Free the Children, as it was then known, use two buildings they owned in the Cabbagetown neighbourhood, rent-free, before signing a 10-year lease with the City of Toronto recently to turn one of the two buildings into a women’s shelter.



In addition, back in 2009, they offered the use of 212 Carlton Street — another building they owned — rent-free to ME to WE Social Enterprises Inc. In 2011, a building nearby, 227 Carlton Street became available to purchase and the Kielburger parents bought that building and again, provided it rent-free to ME to WE. It is unclear whether ME to WE still owns these buildings in some way.



An independent assessment commissioned by WE and conducted last May by former judge Stephen Goudge concluded that there was nothing improper about Fred and Theresa forming a business relationship with WE Charity by giving them use of their premises for free. WE’s statement said the parents effectively made an estimated in-kind donation of $5.3 million by providing the premises rent free for ten years.



Yet another statement by Goudge in November 2019 commented on the 329 Queen Street East transaction, and again concluded that there was nothing improper about the transaction.



The Bay Street lawyer who declined to be named said that there is nothing wrong with a numbered corporation registered to the Kielburger parents selling property to the ME to WE Foundation, but transactions with related parties can raise questions. “The problem with entering into a transaction like that is it could result in people wondering about the appropriateness of it. Foundations and charities are often subject to scrutiny. This kind of transaction is not something I would recommend.”



In its response to the Post, WE emphasized numerous times that all of WE Charity’s investments in real estate come from targeted donations — the Global Learning Centre, for instance was funded by Hartley Richardson, president and CEO of James Richardson and Sons, a family-owned corporation from Winnipeg involved primarily in agriculture, the Richardson Foundation and David Aisenstat, president and CEO of the Keg Steakhouse and Bar.



The organization also got Goudge, the former judge, to assess its real estate policy and concluded that “WE Charity’s policy of owning real estate has provided a financial and organisational benefit and supports the work of the charity.”



However, the policy was questioned by one of the lawyers the Post spoke to.



“Ultimately, when you think about any charity raising money, you always have to ask: how are they using that money? Do they need that much money?” he said.



“If a charity keeps fundraising to accumulate assets, whether it is in real estate, or other investments, either they need to spend more on charitable activities or just stop fundraising.” 👓 View full article

