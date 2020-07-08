Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook on Wednesday said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone and to employees of Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, among others. A network tied to both Stone and the Proud Boys had fake accounts post about local […]
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users 00:38

 Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages...

