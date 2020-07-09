Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook blocks accounts linked to Roger Stone, Brazil president

Energy Daily Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Facebook blocks accounts linked to Roger Stone, Brazil presidentSan Francisco (AFP) July 8, 2020

Facebook said Wednesday it took down accounts of Roger Stone, a longtime ally of US president Donald Trump, after an investigation uncovered links to a network involved in deceptive activity dating back to the 2016 US election. Stone's personal accounts at Facebook and Instagram were among those removed in a crackdown on "inauthentic coordinated behavior" in various parts of the world, the s
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users 00:38

 Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies [Video]

Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies

A former member of the Department of Justice testified Wednesday that Roger Stone received preferential treatment. Aaron Zelinsky told the house judiciary committee he resigned from the DOJ after he..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Roger Stone prosecutor set to testify [Video]

Roger Stone prosecutor set to testify

The justice department is under fire, accused of giving a more lenient sentence to Roger Stone. Stone is President Trump's longtime friend who was convicted of lying to Congress.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published
DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case [Video]

DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case

Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, others amid civil rights audit findings

 Facebook on Wednesday said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone and...
CBC.ca

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone

 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook on Wednesday said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to President Donald Trump’s longtime...
SeattlePI.com

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone

 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook on Wednesday said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to President Donald Trump’s longtime...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this