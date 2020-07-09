Facebook blocks accounts linked to Roger Stone, Brazil president
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () San Francisco (AFP) July 8, 2020
Facebook said Wednesday it took down accounts of Roger Stone, a longtime ally of US president Donald Trump, after an investigation uncovered links to a network involved in deceptive activity dating back to the 2016 US election. Stone's personal accounts at Facebook and Instagram were among those removed in a crackdown on "inauthentic coordinated behavior" in various parts of the world, the s
Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages...
Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior..