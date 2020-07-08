Global  

Facebook removes political disinformation accounts linked to President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone (FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Facebook removes political disinformation accounts linked to President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone (FB)· Facebook removed disinformation accounts it says were linked to Roger Stone, the longtime friend of President Trump. 
· The accounts involved posted about "candidates in the 2016 primaries and general election, and the Roger Stone trial," Facebook said. 
· Facebook also removed networks that originated in Canada,...
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users 00:38

 Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages...

