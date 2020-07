You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We're Better Than Killing A Man': Protester Describes Saving Truck Driver's Life



After a semi-truck driver plowed into a crowd of peaceful protesters, his life was spared by and he was handed over to the police (2:45). WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:45 Published on June 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide in Death of Seattle Protester The driver, Dawit Kelete, 27, struck two protesters with his car early Saturday, one of whom later died, prosecutors said.

NYTimes.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this