Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's Tulsa rally, protests 'likely' contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases, local health official says

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Tulsa County saw a record 261 new coronavirus cases on Monday, just over two weeks after Donald Trump's first campaign rally since lockdowns began.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country

Trump Pushes To Open Schools With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across The Country 00:32

 The coronavirus pandemic is once again surging out of control, rising in a majority of states. Health experts are warning that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall. The...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tulsa, Oklahoma Tulsa, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, United States

Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19 [Video]

Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19

Roughly two weeks ago, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at an indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which 6,200 people attended. Now, CNN reports Tulsa is experiencing a surge in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. A Tulsa Health Department said on Wednesday there are high numbers being reported this week. The city has seen nearly 500 new cases in just two days. Trends are showing those numbers are likely to increase.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Nigel Farage reported to police for visiting pub after US Trump rally trip

 The Brexiteer was pictured in Tulsa last month
Independent

Jared Kushner Makes Trump Campaign Change After Rally Fiasco

 After thousands of empty seats at the president’s rally in Tulsa, Okla., his son-in-law moved Michael Glassner, an original Trump campaign hire in 2015, from..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News [Video]

CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News

Kanye West is claiming he's done with Donald Trump and revealed he had COVID-19, CNBC has hired former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to anchor an evening newscast for the cable news channel and CBS has fired 'Magnum P.I.' Peter Lenkov.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:04Published

AP Top Stories July 8 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday, July 8th: Trump, Lopez Obrador visit is about trade, but politics too; Court OK's limiting free birth control on religious..
USATODAY.com

US, Mexico leaders talk trade, sign agreements

 President Donald Trump held bilateral talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradoro at the White House on Wednesday. The two leaders signed..
USATODAY.com

Tulsa County, Oklahoma Tulsa County, Oklahoma U.S. county in Oklahoma


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid [Video]

Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid

From a World Health Organisation team set to visit China to search for the Covid-19 virus' origin, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery - here are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published
LA County Sees Sharp Increase In Community Transmission; Reports 65 Coronavirus Deaths, 2,496 New Cases [Video]

LA County Sees Sharp Increase In Community Transmission; Reports 65 Coronavirus Deaths, 2,496 New Cases

Los Angeles County health officials reported 65 additional coronavirus deaths Wednesday and 2,496 new cases following Tuesday's record number of cases.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:16Published
Hospital CEO Stresses Mask and Social Distancing [Video]

Hospital CEO Stresses Mask and Social Distancing

Sydney Martin was outside Huntsville City Hall where local leaders explained what they think is behind the spike in coronavirus cases across Madison County.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Tweets about this