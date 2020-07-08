|
Trump's Tulsa rally, protests 'likely' contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases, local health official says
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Tulsa County saw a record 261 new coronavirus cases on Monday, just over two weeks after Donald Trump's first campaign rally since lockdowns began.
