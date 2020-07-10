|
Trump Campaign Postpones Rally As Tropical Storm Fay Nears East Coast
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump's planned rally for Saturday in New Hampshire has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Fay.
The event would have been the president's second large-scale rally during the coronavirus pandemic and was set to take place despite warnings against mass gatherings of people.
A health official...
