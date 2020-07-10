Global  
 

Trump Campaign Postpones Rally As Tropical Storm Fay Nears East Coast

Newsy Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump's planned rally for Saturday in New Hampshire has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Fay. 

The event would have been the president's second large-scale rally during the coronavirus pandemic and was set to take place despite warnings against mass gatherings of people. 

A health official...
 President Trump announced he was postponing a planned rally for Saturday evening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, because of a tropical storm is threatening the area.

