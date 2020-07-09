|
Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as evidence mounts of the airborne spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization. Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns...
