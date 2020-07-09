Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 millionGlobal coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as evidence mounts of the airborne spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization. Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nearly 3 million coronavirus cases in the US

Nearly 3 million coronavirus cases in the US 00:45

 The number of reported coronavirus cases nationwide is rapidly approaching 3 million. Despite those numbers, President Trump is praising US efforts.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

Masks should be compulsory for all: CSIR DG after WHO confirms 'emerging evidence' of airborne Covid-19 spread

 As the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of Covid-19, CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research)..
IndiaTimes
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars [Video]

Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars

Accusing WHO of 'ideological bias', Bolsonaro says he may follow US president's footsteps and leave the UN health body.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published
WHO: Emerging evidence that Covid-19 could be airborne [Video]

WHO: Emerging evidence that Covid-19 could be airborne

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged there is "emerging evidence" that Covid-19 could be spread through particles in the air.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Is coronavirus killing the World Health Organisation?

 On Tuesday, President Trump formally began the process of pulling the United States out of the World Health Organisation, having accused the organisation of not..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? – video explainer [Video]

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? – video explainer

The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 05:21Published
Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night [Video]

Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night

More protests in Serbia's capital over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
COVID Infectivity Linked to Cold Weather: Scientists [Video]

COVID Infectivity Linked to Cold Weather: Scientists

AMSTERDAM — New research suggests cold temperatures and low humidity may make COVID-19 more infectious. According to the study in Public Health, colder climates could be why countries in higher..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

W.H.O. to Review Evidence of Airborne Transmission of Coronavirus

 The World Health Organization plans to update its advice after hundreds of experts urged the agency to reconsider the risk of aerosol transmission.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Mid-DayEurasia ReviewCBS News

Is the Coronavirus Killing the World Health Organization?

 President Trump is not its only problem.
NYTimes.com

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as evidence mounts of the airborne spread of the disease that has killed...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSMid-Day

Tweets about this