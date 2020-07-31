Global  
 

California officials report first virus death of a child

SeattlePI.com Friday, 31 July 2020
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child on Friday as the statewide death total surpassed 9,000, saying the victim was a teenager who had other health conditions.

The teenager's death occurred in the Central Valley, but officials at the state Department of Public Health released no other details, citing privacy rules. The Central Valley is the state’s major agricultural region and recently has become one of California’s hot spots for the virus.

It’s extremely rare for children to die of the coronavirus. As of mid-July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 228 children had died of the disease in the U.S., less than 0.2% of the nation’s deaths at the time.

In California, more than 9,000 people have now died from the virus, and three-quarters were 65 and older. Only about 9% of California’s half-million confirmed virus cases are children, and very few have suffered conditions serious enough for hospitalization, according to state data.

Scientists still aren’t certain why children don’t seem to be as seriously affected by the virus as adults.

In March, Los Angeles County officials said a 17-year-old buy died of the virus. At the time it was believed to be the first death of a child, but days later local health officials walked back the initial finding, saying it was possible he died from something else. County health officials said the case would need to be evaluated by the Centers for Disease Control.

Rex Parris, the mayor of Lancaster, said the boy from his city died from septic shock after being admitted to the hospital with respiratory issues.

How likely children are to contract and spread the virus is a key question as leaders in California and elsewhere determine...
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: First Coronavirus Death Of Child In California Confirmed At Madera Hospital

First Coronavirus Death Of Child In California Confirmed At Madera Hospital 00:24

 A Madera hospital has confirmed a pediatric patient has died from COVID-19, marking the first coronavirus-related death of a child in California, according to the state health department. Katie Johnston reports.

