Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of misleading psychiatrist

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of misleading psychiatristThe court heard medical notes suggesting Ms Heard believed Mr Depp was jealous of her professional work with another actor, James Franco. Ms Wass told the court Ms Heard was treated for anxiety by Mr Depp's private doctor and was referred to another medic, Dr Connell Cowan. She said Dr Cowan wrote in medical notes: "JD [Johnny Depp] is very threatened by career, particularly any kind of romantic scenes she has to do. "Her movie with JF [James Franco] precipitated a binge...
