|
Julian Edelman invites DeSean Jackson to trip to Holocaust Museum after Eagles WR's anti-Semitic posts
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Julian Edelman hopes to have "uncomfortable conversations" about race and religion with DeSean Jackson after the Eagles WR's anti-Semitic posts.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
DeSean Jackson American football wide receiver
DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Eagles to take action over 'absolutely appalling' Jackson postsPhiladelphia Eagles say they will take "appropriate action" after wide receiver DeSean Jackson shared anti-Semitic quotes on social media.
BBC News
DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic fake Hitler quotes, vows no hate toward Jewish communityDeSean Jackson posted several fake Adolf Hitler quotes, drawing backlash and prompting him to say he has no hatred toward the Jewish community.
USATODAY.com
Julian Edelman American football wide receiver and punt returner
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Holocaust museum in Washington, D.C.
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this