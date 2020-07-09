Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Julian Edelman invites DeSean Jackson to trip to Holocaust Museum after Eagles WR's anti-Semitic posts

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Julian Edelman hopes to have "uncomfortable conversations" about race and religion with DeSean Jackson after the Eagles WR's anti-Semitic posts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: DeSean Jackson Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Instagram Posts

DeSean Jackson Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Instagram Posts 03:03

 Pat Gallen reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

DeSean Jackson DeSean Jackson American football wide receiver

DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message [Video]

DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver experienced overwhelming backlash after he posted a quote from Hitler to his Instagram story feed on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Eagles to take action over 'absolutely appalling' Jackson posts

 Philadelphia Eagles say they will take "appropriate action" after wide receiver DeSean Jackson shared anti-Semitic quotes on social media.
BBC News

DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic fake Hitler quotes, vows no hate toward Jewish community

 DeSean Jackson posted several fake Adolf Hitler quotes, drawing backlash and prompting him to say he has no hatred toward the Jewish community.
USATODAY.com

Julian Edelman Julian Edelman American football wide receiver and punt returner


United States Holocaust Memorial Museum United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Holocaust museum in Washington, D.C.


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe reveals his conversation with DeSean Jackson following anit-Semitic post [Video]

Shannon Sharpe reveals his conversation with DeSean Jackson following anit-Semitic post

3-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson is facing criticism after sharing an anti-Semitic quote that was attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson also shared admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:25Published
DeSean Jackson Apologizes After Posting Anti-Semitic Message [Video]

DeSean Jackson Apologizes After Posting Anti-Semitic Message

DeSean Jackson Apologizes After Posting Anti-Semitic Message The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver experienced overwhelming backlash after he posted a quote from Hilter to his Instagram story feed on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Philadelphia Eagles Fans React After DeSean Jackson Comes Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Social Media Posts [Video]

Philadelphia Eagles Fans React After DeSean Jackson Comes Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Social Media Posts

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe reveals his conversation with DeSean Jackson following anti-Semitic post

Shannon Sharpe reveals his conversation with DeSean Jackson following anti-Semitic post 3-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson is facing criticism after sharing an anti-Semitic quote that was attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson also shared admiration for...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle TimesTMZ.comESPNDelawareonlineUSATODAY.com

DeSean Jackson Shares Anti-Semitic Quotes, Eagles Vowing 'Appropriate Action'

 DeSean has posted a new video -- saying his anti-Semitic posts were a "mistake" ... adding, "I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have...
TMZ.com Also reported by •MediaiteESPNUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this