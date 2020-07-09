Julian Edelman invites DeSean Jackson to trip to Holocaust Museum after Eagles WR's anti-Semitic posts

DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver experienced overwhelming backlash after he posted a quote from Hitler to his Instagram story feed on Monday.

Philadelphia Eagles say they will take "appropriate action" after wide receiver DeSean Jackson shared anti-Semitic quotes on social media.

DeSean Jackson posted several fake Adolf Hitler quotes, drawing backlash and prompting him to say he has no hatred toward the Jewish community.

Shannon Sharpe reveals his conversation with DeSean Jackson following anit-Semitic post



3-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson is facing criticism after sharing an anti-Semitic quote that was attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson also shared admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:25 Published 1 day ago

DeSean Jackson Apologizes After Posting Anti-Semitic Message



DeSean Jackson Apologizes After Posting Anti-Semitic Message The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver experienced overwhelming backlash after he posted a quote from Hilter to his Instagram story feed on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago