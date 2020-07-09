Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in custody in dispute over release conditions

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison



Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were spotted dining with another couple at the New York City restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970