Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in custody in dispute over release conditions

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
President Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is back in federal custody in an apparent dispute over conditions of his early prison release.
Michael Cohen (lawyer) Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney

Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer, ordered back to jail

 He had been released from prison to home confinement over coronavirus concerns.
BBC News
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were spotted dining with another couple at the New York City restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem [Video]

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published
Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen exits prison early over coronavirus fears [Video]

Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen exits prison early over coronavirus fears

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, returned to his New York home on Thursday after being released early from a federal prison due to concerns he could be exposed to the novel coronavirus there. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

NOAA Officials Feared Firings After Trump’s Hurricane Claims, Inspector General Says

 The report examined the aftermath of Mr. Trump’s insistence that Hurricane Dorian was headed toward Alabama, which government forecasters contradicted.
NYTimes.com

Pelosi on SCOTUS decision: Trump not above the law

 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauded the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Manhattan district attorney's demand for Trump's tax returns by 7-2 votes...
USATODAY.com
CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines [Video]

CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines

[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director on Thursday said his agency will not revise its guidelines for reopening schools despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump, instead his agency will provide 'additional reference documents' to aid communities. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

