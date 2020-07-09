10/3 podcast: How Trudeau's ties to WE charity brought on a third ethics probe Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

What seemed like a noble program in the middle of a pandemic — a grant that would pay students for volunteer hours — has turned into a political nightmare for the prime minister.



The Justin Trudeau government’s $900-million Canada Student Service Grant program was awarded to WE Charity, an organization with ties to the PM and his family members.



Amid controversy, WE has pulled out of the project, but it has continued to dog Justin Trudeau.



Dave is joined by National Post political reporter Christopher Nardi.



