|
Trump's travels, Nevada's bar closures, Charlie Daniels' funeral: 5 things to know Friday
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Trump will travel to coronavirus hotspot Florida, states continue to make moves to combat the pandemic and more news to start your Friday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nevada State in the United States
Las Vegas' Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace reopens amid COVID-19 pandemicThe Caesars Entertainment property in Las Vegas is the seventh to open since Nevada lifted a COVID-19 shutdown that lasted almost three months.
USATODAY.com
TikTok's Boogaloo extremism problemIt's hard to describe the group succinctly. Broadly it is an extremist, libertarian militia that is deeply distrustful of government and prepared for a civil..
WorldNews
U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
AP Top Stories July 10 AHere's the latest for Friday July 10th: WHO says coronavirus may be spread through the air; Arizona Gov. cuts restaurant capacity; Trump blasts de Blasio over..
USATODAY.com
An Unexpected Struggle for Trump: Defining an Elusive BidenWith only six weeks to the Republican National Convention, President Trump has yet to find a framework for attacking his opponent.
NYTimes.com
Why Trump’s White Grievance Message Strikes a Sour Note in the SuburbsAs the president casts himself as a bulwark against “angry mobs,” there are signs that he is alienating voters in bedroom communities who view him as a..
NYTimes.com
Homeland Security Turns to Defending Statues Amid Questions Over PrioritiesThe current leaders of the Department of Homeland Security have proved adept at following President Trump’s lead. Their latest target: guarding monuments and..
NYTimes.com
US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Charlie Daniels American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist
Charlie Daniels celebrated at public memorial, visitation: 'He will never play again to an empty seat'Mike Huckabee, Tracy Lawrence and Trace Adkins were among those who celebrated Charlie Daniels at a public memorial Wednesday evening in Mt. Juliet.
USATODAY.com
Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dies At 83
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Charlie Daniels: Interviewing the music icon was like talking to a 'really cool, funny' grandpaDaniels died Monday at 83. I had a chance to interview him a few times ahead of local appearances, once just ahead of his 80th birthday.
USATODAY.com
Charlie Daniels dies aged 83
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:40Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
U.S. sets a second one-day virus record
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10Published
If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Surge in Covid Cases Driven Largely by States That Reopened Early: Live UpdatesAs President Trump pushes for schools to reopen, the country has set its fifth record in nine days. Florida set a new record for single-day deaths. Italy has..
NYTimes.com
'The curve is no longer flat': Nearly half of Florida's ICUs are at least 90% fullFlorida's hospitals are increasingly strained under COVID-19. Hospitalizations have jumped more than 13% just since July 1 across the state.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this