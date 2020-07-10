Global  
 

Trump's travels, Nevada's bar closures, Charlie Daniels' funeral: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Trump will travel to coronavirus hotspot Florida, states continue to make moves to combat the pandemic and more news to start your Friday.
Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Las Vegas' Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace reopens amid COVID-19 pandemic

 The Caesars Entertainment property in Las Vegas is the seventh to open since Nevada lifted a COVID-19 shutdown that lasted almost three months.
USATODAY.com

TikTok's Boogaloo extremism problem

 It's hard to describe the group succinctly. Broadly it is an extremist, libertarian militia that is deeply distrustful of government and prepared for a civil..
WorldNews
U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million

[NFA] Florida, Arizona and Nevada recorded daily highs for cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, highlighting the worsening spread of the virus in several southern and western states, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. rose to more than 2.5 million. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published
Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen [Video]

Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen

New coronavirus infections have spiked in six U.S. states. These states are seeing record-breaking numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to Reuters, the surge marks a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week. The states with the most coronavirus cases are those that have reopened their economies. Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nevada, and Texas have all reported record increases in new cases.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories July 10 A

 Here's the latest for Friday July 10th: WHO says coronavirus may be spread through the air; Arizona Gov. cuts restaurant capacity; Trump blasts de Blasio over..
USATODAY.com

An Unexpected Struggle for Trump: Defining an Elusive Biden

 With only six weeks to the Republican National Convention, President Trump has yet to find a framework for attacking his opponent.
NYTimes.com

Why Trump’s White Grievance Message Strikes a Sour Note in the Suburbs

 As the president casts himself as a bulwark against “angry mobs,” there are signs that he is alienating voters in bedroom communities who view him as a..
NYTimes.com

Homeland Security Turns to Defending Statues Amid Questions Over Priorities

 The current leaders of the Department of Homeland Security have proved adept at following President Trump’s lead. Their latest target: guarding monuments and..
NYTimes.com
US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Charlie Daniels Charlie Daniels American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist

Charlie Daniels celebrated at public memorial, visitation: 'He will never play again to an empty seat'

 Mike Huckabee, Tracy Lawrence and Trace Adkins were among those who celebrated Charlie Daniels at a public memorial Wednesday evening in Mt. Juliet.
USATODAY.com
Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dies At 83 [Video]

Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dies At 83

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died. Daniels is best known for the 1979 mega-hit "Devil Went Down to Georgia". According to CNN, the country and rock icon suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and died on Monday. Daniels is a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry alumni. Daniels was 83 years old.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Charlie Daniels: Interviewing the music icon was like talking to a 'really cool, funny' grandpa

 Daniels died Monday at 83. I had a chance to interview him a few times ahead of local appearances, once just ahead of his 80th birthday.
USATODAY.com
Charlie Daniels dies aged 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels dies aged 83

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died aged 83, and Dolly Parton has led tributes to the late star.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:40Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

U.S. sets a second one-day virus record [Video]

U.S. sets a second one-day virus record

Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases in Florida are leaving doctors and nurses struggling to cope as COVID-19 patients flood hospitals. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published
If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis [Video]

If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday spoke about reopening schools and told reporters, "We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential. That included fast-food restaurants. It included Walmart. It included Home Depot... if all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Surge in Covid Cases Driven Largely by States That Reopened Early: Live Updates

 As President Trump pushes for schools to reopen, the country has set its fifth record in nine days. Florida set a new record for single-day deaths. Italy has..
NYTimes.com

'The curve is no longer flat': Nearly half of Florida's ICUs are at least 90% full

 Florida's hospitals are increasingly strained under COVID-19. Hospitalizations have jumped more than 13% just since July 1 across the state.
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, July 9, 2020

 California, Florida and Texas see record new virus deaths; Zoo toy creator puts on a puppet show for his neighborhood with no strings attached
CBS News

Trump Shifts Blame Onto Dr. Fauci After Hannity Brings Up Surging Cases: ‘He’s Made a Lot of Mistakes’

 Trump shifts blame onto Dr. Fauci after Hannity brings up spiking Covid-19 cases in Florida, Texas: 'He's made a lot of mistakes'
Mediaite

Zion Williamson: Legal fight over NBA rookie takes new twist after allegation of $400,000 payment

 Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida state court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing...
Independent


