Changes to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia could trigger heritage review – UNESCO

Cycle rally held to spread awareness about Chinese occupation of Tibet



Five Tibetan cyclists concluded a 4-day cycle rally for Tibet in Geneva, which coincides with the 44th session of the UN Human Rights Council session. The rally was organized to raise awareness about the situation in Tibet, and to urge the UN and its member states to hold a special session on the human rights situation in Tibet and other regions under China. The rally which concluded before the UN Complex was led by Migmar Tsering Dengo and joined by Jangsur Penpa Tsering, Tsangmada Lobsang, Lobsang Norbu, and Sonam. On reaching Berlin, the cyclists celebrated the 85th Birthday of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Carrying Tibetan, Switzerland, and Indian National flags, the rally covered around 290 km.

