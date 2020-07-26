Global  
 

Turkey ‘Re-Conquers’ Hagia Sophia Amid International Disapproval

Eurasia Review Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Turkey ‘Re-Conquers’ Hagia Sophia Amid International DisapprovalIstanbul’s Hagia Sophia on Friday hosted its first Islamic prayers in 85 years, despite fierce criticism of the Turkish government’s campaign to revert the building to a mosque after being a museum for decades.

For President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the much-publicized congregational worship represented the “conquest” of...
News video: Muslim prayers in Turkey's Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years

Muslim prayers in Turkey's Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years 00:33

 The historic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey sees prayer inside of the building for the first time in 86 years on Friday (July 24).

