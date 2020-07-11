|
|
|
Turkey: Hagia Sophia Declared A Mosque Hours After Court Ruling
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signed a decree converting Hagia Sophia, the former cathedral of Holy Wisdom in Istanbul, into a mosque.
The presidential decree was signed within hours of a court ruling Friday, which declared unlawful an 80-year old government decree which converted the building from a mosque into...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|