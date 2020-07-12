Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () The president of Turkey on Friday formally converted Istanbul's sixth-century Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship, hours after a high court annulled a 1934 decision that had made the religious landmark a museum.
The decision sparked deep dismay among Orthodox Christians. Originally a...
